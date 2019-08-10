NYC fire department loses hard drive with over 10,000 medical records

The unnamed staffer had clearance to access the records and transferred them to the personal drive. The drive was later reported missing.

Incidents like this are rare, but serve as a reminder that physical data security is still a serious problem. Even in unintentional losses, it might not take much for info to fall into the wrong hands. And when health care data is particularly valuable for state-backed hackers and criminal outfits alike, even a small loss could have dire consequences.