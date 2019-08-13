Spotify ditches its Android homescreen widget

It's unclear exactly why Spotify removed the widget, but the company seems to have felt its functions were redundant. In a statement, Spotify said, "We always take retiring features in Spotify very seriously. We're pouring our energy into new ways of creating the best experience for our users." In response to users asking Spotify to bring the widget back, the company wrote, "We're setting this idea to 'Not Right Now,' as this isn't something we have any immediate plans to reintroduce."

Spotify's competitors -- including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play Music, Pandora and others -- still offer homescreen widgets. Some fear this could start a trend and encourage other streaming services to remove their Android homescreen widgets, but given the backlash Spotify has faced, that probably won't happen any time soon.