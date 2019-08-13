Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Twitter's latest test lets you follow topics

It's also testing temporary snoozing for notifications.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter isn't relenting in its eagerness to test new features. The social site has begun testing an option to follow topics in addition to people. You'll have to pick from a list of topics curated by Twitter, starting with sports, but it should expand to include celebrities, TV shows and other common discussions. When you do follow a topic, you'll see a handful of tweets in addition to those from people you follow.

You'll also have the option to mute topics, so you won't have to risk spoiling a show or enduring a done-to-death conversation.

The test is currently limited to Android users and includes a companion test that lets you create separate lists to follow individual interests, including keywords and individual users. If you know someone always has a good hot take on politics, you can keep tabs on them in addition to mentions of the relevant issue.

And yes, there's still another test after that. True to rumors, Twitter is testing an option in Android to snooze notifications (see below). You're limited to one-, three- and 12-hour increments, but those could do the job if you're popular enough that your phone tends to blow up with mentions and DMs while you're out on the town.

None of these are guaranteed to see a widespread release, but topic following stands a better chance than most. Twitter's perpetual challenge has been to help newcomers decide who and what to follow. This would get the ball rolling even if you have no idea who's worth watching. It could also be considerably more convenient than diving into Moments, which exist as separate entities disconnected from your own feed.

Via: The Verge
Coverage: Twitter
In this article: android, app, gear, internet, mobile, social network, social networking, test, twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

‘Apex Legends’ goes live with Iron Crown event and solo mode

‘Apex Legends’ goes live with Iron Crown event and solo mode

View
Jaguar woos Tesla owners with $3,000 I-Pace EV discount

Jaguar woos Tesla owners with $3,000 I-Pace EV discount

View
CBS and Viacom agree to sign $30 billion merger deal

CBS and Viacom agree to sign $30 billion merger deal

View
Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix sci-fi film ‘Pyros’

Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix sci-fi film ‘Pyros’

View
Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr