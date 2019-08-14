OnePlus' upcoming TV will simply be called the 'OnePlus TV'

Along with the name, OnePlus revealed an equally basic logo, saying there was more to it than might first meet the eye. "We were inspired by classic geometric progression [and] ...looking closer, you can tell that the we've used the same thickness for both logo and the letters to ensure an aesthetics of 'symmetry' and 'unity,'" the company explained.

The name isn't terribly original, but is in keeping with the company's simple branding for its popular phones. As for the TV itself, OnePlus will reportedly be tackling the notoriously difficult market with a wide range of LED models ranging between 43 and 75 inches that run Android TV, according to a recent Bluetooth SIG listing spotted by 9 to 5 Google. While announcing the name, OnePlus said that folks should "stay tuned as there is more exciting news coming soon."