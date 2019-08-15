Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
Netflix's 'To All the Boys' sequel debuts February 12th

And there's a third movie on the way too!
Kris Holt, @krisholt
13m ago in AV
Netflix

It seemed just about everyone was talking about To All The Boys I've Loved Before when Netflix released its highly enjoyable adaptation of Jenny Han's teen romance novel almost a year ago. Netflix said last October it was "one of our most-viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing" and it greenlit a sequel that December. Just in time for Valentine's Day, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will hit Netflix on February 12th.

And that's not all! The streaming giant confirmed a third movie is on the way. In fact, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is already in production. So, fans have two more movies to look forward to once they finish wearing out whatever the digital equivalent of a VHS tape is with their repeated TATBILB viewings.

Source: Netflix (Twitter)
