Bloomberg: Apple plans to launch TV+ in November for $10 a month

Apple reportedly earmarked $6 billion of its budget to fund the upcoming service's original shows and movies. It's spending a lot of money in an attempt to make more money, particularly to contribute to its goal to reach $50 billion in service sales by 2020. The tech giant is trying to find more ways to generate revenue, seeing as smartphone sales -- not just Apple's, but the whole industry's -- continue to drop due to weak economies and market saturation.

Sounds like TV+ could cost quite a bit more than its competitors', though, so its success will have to rely on factors other than pricing. Disney's contender will only cost $7 a month, and even Netflix's basic option is only $9. In addition to pricing and availability, Bloomberg's sources revealed that Apple is considering various strategies for the service, including launching programs with their first three episodes and then following those up with a weekly release. The service will reportedly be available worldwide upon launch in over 150 countries.