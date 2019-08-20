Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google Go
Google's lightweight Go search app is now available worldwide

The app uses minimal bandwidth and only takes up 7MB.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Internet
Google Go

Google Go is an optimized version of search for emerging markets with some unique features, like the ability to read web pages out loud, which is handy not only for listening to articles on the go but is also invaluable for people with visual impairments. Originally it was only available in selected markets, but now it's available worldwide.

The app is deigned to take up minimal space on your device, requiring just over 7MB. It also uses minimal bandwidth so it's handy if you're on a capped data plan or you're in an area with spotty 3G coverage. If your device goes offline, it can remember your search queries and will fetch your results once you're reconnected.

Go is part of Google's push to make its products available to more people who have limited internet access, rolling out lightweight versions of its apps like Photos and YouTube. This is particularly important for developing markets like India or Indonesia.

Go is now available in the Play Store for all Android devices running Lollipop (version 5) and above.

In this article: gear, google, google go, internet, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
