Google's lightweight Go search app is now available worldwide

The app is deigned to take up minimal space on your device, requiring just over 7MB. It also uses minimal bandwidth so it's handy if you're on a capped data plan or you're in an area with spotty 3G coverage. If your device goes offline, it can remember your search queries and will fetch your results once you're reconnected.

Go is part of Google's push to make its products available to more people who have limited internet access, rolling out lightweight versions of its apps like Photos and YouTube. This is particularly important for developing markets like India or Indonesia.

Go is now available in the Play Store for all Android devices running Lollipop (version 5) and above.