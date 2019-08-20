Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Flavourworks
Interactive murder mystery game 'Erica' gets a surprise release

The game/movie thriller is available now on PS4.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Flavourworks

Flavourworks' interactive game/movie hybrid Erica flew under the radar for a long time while its developers spent years working on the underlying technology. But following the launch of the new trailer at Gamescom this week, the studio made the surprise announcement that the game is available now.

The single-player game combines full motion video with narrative choices and active consequences, telling the story of Erica's life as she is plunged into an emotionally traumatic world of murder and mystery. According to Flavourworks' creative director Jack Attridge, "Every decision you make gives you a different sort of view on the truth. It's not about, 'Do I go left, or do I go right?' It's literally that you will be fed different information and different biases." Ultimately, it's up to you to decide who is telling the truth. Get Erica from the PlayStation store for $10/£9.

Source: PlayStation
