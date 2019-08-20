Interactive murder mystery game 'Erica' gets a surprise release

The single-player game combines full motion video with narrative choices and active consequences, telling the story of Erica's life as she is plunged into an emotionally traumatic world of murder and mystery. According to Flavourworks' creative director Jack Attridge, "Every decision you make gives you a different sort of view on the truth. It's not about, 'Do I go left, or do I go right?' It's literally that you will be fed different information and different biases." Ultimately, it's up to you to decide who is telling the truth. Get Erica from the PlayStation store for $10/£9.