Latest in Gear

Image credit: NVIDIA
save
Save
share

NVIDIA's latest GPU drivers pack a speed boost for 'Apex Legends'

There's also an Ultra-Low Latency mode to improve responsiveness.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
39m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NVIDIA

It's common for graphics card drivers to provide optimizations for games, but the improvements aren't often this conspicuous. NVIDIA has released a Gamescom Game Ready Driver that offers significant speedups for multiple games, most notably Apex Legends. If you're using one of the company's GeForce RTX Super cards, you can expect performance jumps between 15 to 23 percent at 1080p resolution -- that could make all the difference in such a frame rate-sensitive shooter. You'll also see a roughly 13 to 17 percent gain in Forza Horizon 4 at 1440p as well as milder improvements for Battlefield V, Strange Brigade and World War Z.

NVIDIA is quick to acknowledge that the benefits aren't quite as dramatic at higher resolutions (where you run into bottlenecks), but you should still see improvements at 4K. Keep in mind that the company is also using its latest graphics tech mated to a recent Core i9 processor -- you might not see such dramatic results if your system is more modest.

There are, however, some improvements that are more universal. There's now a beta Ultra-Low Latency mode for DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 games that only submits image frames just in time for rendering, delivering high responsiveness without forcing you to lower graphics settings or buy new hardware. You'll see the most benefit in GPU-dependent games where frame rates are between 60FPS to 100FPS, but it could be vital for any reflex-sensitive titles.

Other tweaks? There's now sharper integer-based graphics scaling for classic 2D and pixel art games (think emulators or retro-looking titles like Hotline Miami) if you have an RTX or GTX 16-series card. There's also a new Freestyle filter, Sharpen, that's both more effective than the current Detail filter and half as demanding on your GPU. This latest driver also brings 30-bit color support to all of NVIDIA's hardware lineup, support for the newest G-Sync monitors and optimized settings for more games, including Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Bloodstained. You'll likely want to install these drivers, then, no matter what exact GPU you have or what you intend to play.

Catch up on all the latest news from Gamescom 2019 here!

Via: The Verge
Source: NVIDIA
In this article: apex legends, drivers, games, gamescom2019, gaming, gear, geforce rtx, gpu, graphics, graphics card, nvidia, personal computing, personalcomputing, video card, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
ThinkPad X1 Carbon review (2019): Sometimes it’s good to be boring

ThinkPad X1 Carbon review (2019): Sometimes it’s good to be boring

View
Nearby nuclear sensors went silent after Russia's mystery explosion

Nearby nuclear sensors went silent after Russia's mystery explosion

View
Apple Card launch expands to all US iPhone users

Apple Card launch expands to all US iPhone users

View
Playing 'The Witcher 3' on the Switch shouldn't work, but it does

Playing 'The Witcher 3' on the Switch shouldn't work, but it does

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr