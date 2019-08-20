OnePlus TV arrives in India next month

Following last week's name reveal, OnePlus says it will launch the OnePlus TV in September. The company's CEO, Pete Lau, revealed the launch date in a post on the OnePlus forums. In the same post, Lau adds OnePlus plans to first release the device in India, with a North American launch to follow at a later, unspecified date.
Sponsored Links
Lau says the main reason OnePlus is launching the OnePlus TV in India first is because the company has the content partnerships in place there to make the device successful. "We all know, 'content is king,'" writes Lau. "We have always had a very positive relationship with content providers in India... which guarantees great content for our users."
Lau first started talking about his company's TV ambitions at the end of last year. At the time, the executive said, in an interview with Business Insider, the OnePlus TV would feature a camera, as well as deep integrations with the company's phones. According to recent Bluetooth SIG listing spotted by 9 to 5 Google, OnePlus will also leverage Google's Android TV platform as part of its TV play. Knowing OnePlus, the company will continue to drip-feed information about the OnePlus TV over the coming weeks.