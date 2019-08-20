Latest in Gear

Image credit: OnePlus
save
Save
share

OnePlus TV arrives in India next month

A US release will follow at a later date.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
55m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

OnePlus

Following last week's name reveal, OnePlus says it will launch the OnePlus TV in September. The company's CEO, Pete Lau, revealed the launch date in a post on the OnePlus forums. In the same post, Lau adds OnePlus plans to first release the device in India, with a North American launch to follow at a later, unspecified date.

Lau says the main reason OnePlus is launching the OnePlus TV in India first is because the company has the content partnerships in place there to make the device successful. "We all know, 'content is king,'" writes Lau. "We have always had a very positive relationship with content providers in India... which guarantees great content for our users."

Lau first started talking about his company's TV ambitions at the end of last year. At the time, the executive said, in an interview with Business Insider, the OnePlus TV would feature a camera, as well as deep integrations with the company's phones. According to recent Bluetooth SIG listing spotted by 9 to 5 Google, OnePlus will also leverage Google's Android TV platform as part of its TV play. Knowing OnePlus, the company will continue to drip-feed information about the OnePlus TV over the coming weeks.

Via: Android Central
Source: OnePlus
In this article: av, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, oneplus, OnePlusTV
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
A fourth 'Matrix' movie is happening

A fourth 'Matrix' movie is happening

View
NASA confirms mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

NASA confirms mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

View
Ford will reportedly make two more electric SUVs by 2023

Ford will reportedly make two more electric SUVs by 2023

View
The dream of flying taxis may not be too far off

The dream of flying taxis may not be too far off

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr