Google, Intel and Microsoft form data protection consortium

Some of the early contributions include a Microsoft framework that helps you write code to run inside Trusted Execution Environments, an Intel framework for protecting code at the hardware level and a Red Hat tool that abstracts secure environments to the point where you can create and run private "serverless" apps.

Appropriately, the Linux Foundation will host the Consortium.

There's a lot of work to be done before the CCC bears fruit. It's easy to make a public commitment to the notion of confidential computing, but it's another matter to follow through. It's the first time an open source project like this has gotten underway, though, and it could lead to a day when you can assume your data is reasonably secure at every stage -- even if some governments are likely to complain.