Facebook loses Oculus executive who led its mobile VR efforts

Cohen joined Oculus as VP of mobile just a few weeks before Facebook's acquisition and headed up several projects over the years. He led the Gear VR program and Oculus' Samsung partnership, and he also led the development of the standalone Oculus Go VR headset. In addition, he started the Oculus Quest program, which spawned a standalone headset that's able to play desktop-quality VR games.

What Cohen's departure means for Oculus remains to be seen. As Variety noted, Facebook is holding the Oculus Connect developer conference on September 25th and 26th. The social network is expected to reveal its virtual and augmented reality plans, so we'll most likely hear about some of the projects Oculus is working on during the event.