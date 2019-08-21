Harley-Davidson is exploring electric bicycles

All three designs appear ready for the challenges of urban rides with thicker tires and flat handlebars.

There's no mention of when these e-bikes would arrive, or how much they might cost. A disclaimer for the images reportedly warned that "production model features will vary." There's a good chance they'll attract attention, at any rate. Even with the LiveWire in its stable, Harley is synonymous with big, burly motorcycles. Pedal power would represent a big philosophical shift toward eco-conscious transport, even if it only represented a small part of the brand's lineup.