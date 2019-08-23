Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple Music
save
Save
share

Apple Music's latest playlist suggests new tracks every day

The curated playlist features music from around the world.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
47m ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple Music

Apple Music may be playing catchup to Spotify, but it's still growing rapidly. From today Apple has a new way to appeal to music fans: a daily updating curated playlist called New Music Daily.

Apple describes it as "the playlist that never sleeps, updated every day with new music you simply can't miss." The constantly updating nature of the playlist is bound to draw in music fans who are always looking for something new.

The lead single for the first Daily playlist is Taylor Swift's latest release The Man, from her new album Lover. Other picks for the inaugural playlist include Missy Elliott, Sturgill Simpson, Lana Del Ray and Summer Walker.

New Music Daily is Apple Music's answer to Spotify's popular Discover Weekly and other algorithmically generated daily playlists. Spotify debuted Daily Mixes in 2016, and went a step further in June with a mix of news and music in Your Daily Drive. Apple Music already offers a Friends Mix which is based on the listening habits of your social circle and Shazam's Discovery Top 50 for showcasing emerging artists, but the New Music playlist will draw from more global inspiration, featuring music "from across the world and across genres".

If you're an Apple Music user you can add the playlist to your library and it'll automatically update with new music each day.

Via: 9to5Mac
Source: Apple Music
In this article: apple, apple music, art, entertainment, new music daily, taylor swift
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best mobile devices for students

The best mobile devices for students

View
'Windjammers 2' is a stylish update to a Neo Geo classic

'Windjammers 2' is a stylish update to a Neo Geo classic

View
Self-folding 'Rollbot' changes its shape in response to heat

Self-folding 'Rollbot' changes its shape in response to heat

View
The Morning After: iPhone 'Pro' rumors

The Morning After: iPhone 'Pro' rumors

View
Google Photos can now search for text in images

Google Photos can now search for text in images

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr