Image credit: Disney
'Clone Wars' returns on Disney+ in February

The next season of Disney's animated 'Star Wars' series will premiere next year.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
20m ago in Services
Disney

While a lot of the exclusive content Disney has lined up for Disney+ will be available for launch, Clone Wars fans will have a few more months to wait. Today at the D23 Expo we learned that the next season of the animated show will be available for streaming in February 2020. Meanwhile, Disney dropped off the first trailer for its live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, that will premiere with the service on November 12th.

Without an updated Clone Wars trailer, we'll just point you back to the one from the announcement of its return that appeared last year.

Disney:

Kathleen Kennedy announced that the highly anticipated new season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" will stream on Disney+ in February 2020. The Emmy® award-winning animated series will be returning with twelve all-new episodes and will mark the return of classic characters Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex.

