OnePlus 7T might pack a wide-angle camera

While these images are just leaked renders, a leaked photo from last year purportedly shows the CEO of OnePlus presenting a phone with a circular camera module. The OnePlus 7T will reportedly have a 6.5-inch display, a teardrop notch to house its selfie camera and a glass back panel, just like the OnePlus 7. In addition, OnLeaks says there will be a McLaren "Senna" Edition, presumably based on the sports car of the same name. The manufacturer is expected to hold a launch event on September 26th for the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro and even the OnePlus TV, which it will release in India.

Image: OnLeaks X Pricebaba