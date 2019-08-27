Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget
save
Save
share

The Elgato Stream Deck Mini we just recommended is 50 percent off

It's now just $50 at Best Buy.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
30m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Back to school usually means some pretty steep discounts on tech. Yesterday, we spotted deals on the Apple Watch Series 4, Razer gear, the August Smart Lock and more. Today's big sale is $50 off Elgato's Stream Deck Mini at Best Buy. Usually $100, it's on sale for half the price, just $50.

The Stream Deck Mini is one of our top picks for student gaming accessories. It's a smaller, cheaper version of the original Steam Deck controller. While it has fewer buttons (six compared to 15), it has a more stable triangular base, OLED buttons and an intuitive programmable interface. All of those features -- and the price tag -- make it perfect for dorm rooms where space, stability and price are especially important.

Check out our complete 2019 back-to-school guide and find all of our student-friendly buying advice right here!

Source: Best Buy
In this article: av, back to school, best buy, bts2019, discount, ElGato, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gaming accessory, gear, keyboard, personal computing, personalcomputing, sale, stream deck mini, streaming, students, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
The story behind every Xbox One controller ever made

The story behind every Xbox One controller ever made

View
How secure is DNA testing?

How secure is DNA testing?

View
Fairphone 3 is the 'ethical' smartphone you might actually buy

Fairphone 3 is the 'ethical' smartphone you might actually buy

View
Lenovo's X1 Carbon lasts four hours longer with Intel's 10th-gen chips

Lenovo's X1 Carbon lasts four hours longer with Intel's 10th-gen chips

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr