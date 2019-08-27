Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
Netflix’s ‘The Irishman’ debuts in select theaters November 1st

The star-packed Scorsese crime drama will be begin streaming on November 27th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
45m ago in AV
Netflix

We've been waiting for the debut of Netflix's The Irishman -- Martin Scorsese's crime drama starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci -- for two years. And the film has reportedly been in the works for almost a decade. As we learned last month, The Irishman will get a swanky world premiere as the New York Film Festival opener on September 27th. Now, Variety reports that it will land in theaters as a limited release on November 1st. It'll hit the streaming service just a few weeks later, on November 27th.

It's unclear which theaters will run the film, given that it has such a short theatrical release. Major chains, like AMC and Regal, tend to expect longer theatrical runs, typically around 90 days, before films are available on streaming services. The Irishman will be available exclusively in theaters for just 26 days. The rollout has been compared to that of Alfonso Curaon's Roma, which screened in approximately 250 theaters in the US. Of course, the history-making collaboration between Scorsese, De Niro, Pesci and Pacino will likely draw people to theaters even in that short, three-week period.

Source: Variety
In this article: al pacino, av, entertainment, joe pesci, limited, Martin Scorsese, netflix, robert de niro, streaming, the irishman, theaters, theatrical release
