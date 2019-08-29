Lenovo's fall lineup includes an all-in-one inspired by a tree

First up, there are two new 13-inch Windows 10 Lenovo IdeaPad laptops, with up to 10th generation Intel Core mobile processors and a memory upgrade of up to 16GB. The beefier model, the S540, comes with rapid charge, Cortana and Alexa voice service capabilities, Dolby audio, a motion-sensing IR camera and hands-free biometric authentication.

The S540 also boasts Lenovo's Q-Control feature, which uses machine learning to monitor tasks running in the background and the laptop's temperature to control fans and optimize battery life. This means a quieter fan during a movie, or a snappier response during content creation. This one starts at $1,000 and is expected to drop in October.

Also in the portable computing arena, there are a couple of new Chromebooks, both of which require no set up -- just log in with your Google account and you're good to go. The Lenovo Chromebook C340 (pictured) is a tablet and laptop in one, with a flexible 360-hinge and, at 11 inches, is smaller than an A4 piece of paper -- or you can go bigger with the 15-inch model. These will retail for $290 (available in September) and $430 (October) respectively. There's also the S340, a 14-inch touchscreen that doesn't come with a 360-hinge but does offer power and a 10-hour battery life in a light 3lb device ($250, coming in September).

Elsewhere in the range there's the second generation of Lenovo's M7 and M8 tablets, with WiFi and LTE options, new kid-friendly modes and up to 12 hours of video playback (from $90, available in October), as well as two new monitors. The 28-inch L28u sports a 4K IPS wide-angle display, an anti-glare finish and ultra-thin bezel ($300, from November), while the 34-inch panoramic G34w gaming monitor (above) comes with 1500R curvature and an ultra-wide, 21:9 aspect ratio, plus a 144Hz refresh rate for greater clarity. You'll have to wait a while for this one, as it's not expected until February, when it'll be priced from $480.

Finally, there's Lenovo's style-orientated product: the IdeaCentre A540 Designed to emulate the balanced asymmetry of a Chinese Cypress tree, the all-in-one Windows 10 desktop comes with up to 9th generation Intel Core i7 CPU and AMD Radeon RX560 graphics, a hi-res QHD display option and Dolby speakers. It's available as a 24-inch or 27-inch model with an optional 10-point touchscreen, and it's covered with a charging base that'll juice up your phone, even if your PC is turned off. This one starts at $800 and will be available from September.