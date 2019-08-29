Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Plex
save
Save
share

Plex will stream free, ad-supported Warner Bros. movies and TV shows

The ad-supported content will roll out later this year.
Marc DeAngelis
23m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Plex

While Plex mainly focuses on allowing users to set up a streaming server for their own media files, the company has also ventured into other features such as live TV, podcasts and integration with other streaming services. Their latest move will add an on-demand library of ad-supported Warner Bros. movies and TV series.

Streaming exclusively to US users, Plex will roll out the content later this year. There's no programming line-up yet, so we don't know if users will be treated to current movies and TV, Warner's collection of classics, or some combination of the two. One detail that Plex did clarify upon is that the content will be free; you won't need to be a premium member of the service.

The Warner Bros. movies and TV shows will likely be just the beginning of Plex's ad-supported content, as the company plans on working with additional media partners to expand its catalog. So while the main draw of the app will still be the ability to stream a personal media library, it may eventually become a centralized app for on-demand content across networks.

Via: Android Police
In this article: av, entertainment, media server, movies, Plex, services, streaming, streaming service, TV, Warner, warner bros.
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Dark-alley defense: Tech tools to keep you safe

Dark-alley defense: Tech tools to keep you safe

View
Apple will 'verify' third-party iPhone repair stores

Apple will 'verify' third-party iPhone repair stores

View
Lenovo's fall lineup includes an all-in-one inspired by a tree

Lenovo's fall lineup includes an all-in-one inspired by a tree

View
Huawei's Mate 30 may launch without the Play Store and Google apps

Huawei's Mate 30 may launch without the Play Store and Google apps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr