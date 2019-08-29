Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Pokémon Masters
'Pokémon Masters' is out for Android and iOS

The mobile game brings back familiar trainers from previous titles in the franchise.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
57m ago in Mobile
Pokémon Masters

You no longer have to wonder how different Pokémon Masters is from the franchise's other games. The mobile title is now available for both Android and iOS devices just over a month after pre-registrations opened to the public. Pokémon Masters brings back familiar faces from the mainline games, old trainers you may have grown fond of like Brock and Misty. The game is set on an island where the Pokémon Masters League is held, pairs up each of your trainer with a Pokémon and pits you against AI in 3v3 matches.

Pokémon Masters is a collaboration between Pokémon Company and DeNA, the mobile game company that also developed Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes. The companies released a bunch of gameplay videos when pre-registrations opened that show how sync pairs work, as well as the battle mechanics and the moves available in the game. You may want to check them out to get an idea of how to play, though you can now just jump right in and figure things out as you go on your journey to train and compete in the League.

Source: Pokémon Masters
In this article: android, app, gaming, ios, mobile, Pokémon Masters
