Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Volocopter
save
Save
share

Volocopter proves its air taxi can work with air traffic control

Its Volocopter 2X flew in a series of test flights at Helsinki Airport yesterday.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Volocopter

In order for air taxis and delivery drones to succeed, they'll have to play nicely with air traffic control systems. Yesterday, a Volocopter air taxi proved it's ready to do just that. The Volocopter 2X performed a series of tests at the Helsinki international airport, where it demonstrated its ability to integrate with both manned and unmanned air traffic management systems.

Volocopter is one of the first flying taxi companies to integrate into air traffic control systems, but others aren't too far behind. As Engadget's Andrew Tarantola wrote, more than 70 companies are currently developing their own personal flying vehicles. Uber, in particular, has invested heavily. And the demonstration at Helsinki Airport isn't just good news for Volocopter. It also speaks to the fact that multiple air traffic systems are ready to safely manage air taxis and their interactions with traditional aircraft.

Earlier this month, Volocopter revealed the designs for its first commercial autonomous flying taxi. The company previously said it hopes to have air taxis in the sky by 2023, but it will have to build take-off and landing infrastructure and integrate with air traffic management systems. Yesterday's successful test flights demonstrated that Volocopter is at least ready to do the latter.

In this article: air taxi, air traffic, air traffic control, autonomous, drone, flight, flying taxi, flying vehicle, helsinki, helsinki airport, international airport, test flight, tomorrow, transportation, unmanned, volocopter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
Emerging from the shadow of GamerGate

Emerging from the shadow of GamerGate

View
'Stranger Things 3: The Game' arrives on iOS and Android

'Stranger Things 3: The Game' arrives on iOS and Android

View
That Apple Card may not be as private as you think

That Apple Card may not be as private as you think

View
'Destiny 2' will include season passes as part of its free-to-play move

'Destiny 2' will include season passes as part of its free-to-play move

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr