NBC's ultra-specific sports streaming comes to Xfinity X1 and Flex

You'd think Comcast would have rushed to add NBC Sports Gold's niche sports streaming to its media platforms given that it owns NBC, but not so -- it's just adding the service now. As of September 3rd, customers with Xfinity X1 or Xfinity Flex set-tops can finally use Sports Gold to watch ad-free (and sometimes live) events that often get short shrift on conventional sports channels. Consider this a catch-all for Xfinity cable customers who aren't satisfied with their existing options.
As before, Sports Gold isn't so much a conventional streaming service as it is a collection of "passes" for particular sports. You can subscribe to a Premier League pass if you crave English footie action, PGA Tour Live if you're a golf addict, and Indycar if you like that other American motorsport. There's a horde of additional specialized passes, ranging from cycling to lacrosse to rugby. This doesn't cover every sports fandom on the planet, not by a longshot, but it might fill in some gaps.