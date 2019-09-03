NBC's ultra-specific sports streaming comes to Xfinity X1 and Flex

As before, Sports Gold isn't so much a conventional streaming service as it is a collection of "passes" for particular sports. You can subscribe to a Premier League pass if you crave English footie action, PGA Tour Live if you're a golf addict, and Indycar if you like that other American motorsport. There's a horde of additional specialized passes, ranging from cycling to lacrosse to rugby. This doesn't cover every sports fandom on the planet, not by a longshot, but it might fill in some gaps.