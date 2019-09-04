Watch Acer’s IFA 2019 event in just over 10 minutes

If you weren't up this morning to watch Acer's IFA 2019 keynote, we don't blame you: it started at a very early 5:30AM ET for those of us in North America. Thankfully, the Engadget crew was on the ground in Berlin to catch all the latest announcements from the Taiwanese manufacturer. and we've got 10 minutes of the presentation's highlights for you. Acer's press event had a bit of everything, including new laptops aimed at creative professionals, entry-level gaming machines and a new cooling material the company says will replace thermal paste. To top it all off, Acer showed off its new $14,000 Thronos Air Gaming Chair.