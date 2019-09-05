The Morning After: Porsche unveils its first electric sports car

Does 'Turbo' on an EV mean the same thing as it did on a 486?The Taycan EV takes Porsche into a new world of technology

The all-electric Porsche Taycan can pull off repeated launches of 0 to 60 MPH in 2.6 seconds (a Tesla is faster once, but not over and over again) thanks to two motors generating up to 670 horsepower and 626 pounds of torque on the Turbo model and 750 horsepower and 774 pounds of torque on the Turbo S.



The Taycan Turbo will start at $153,310 at launch and the Turbo S will set you back $187,610 -- a few grand cheaper than a 911. The first ones should arrive by the end of this year, but Roberto Baldwin can already tell you what it's like to ride in the electric sports car.

And SNES games come to Switch Online starting today.Nintendo confirms 'Overwatch' is coming to Switch October 15th

Nintendo revealed that one of the biggest recent rumors in gaming is true: Overwatch will be available on Switch this fall, and it includes support for motion-based controls. Unfortunately, if you were hoping for crossplay with other platforms, Blizzard said "There's still a lot of work to do on both our side and the platforms' side to determine whether this is something that makes sense."



Starting today, Switch Online subscribers can enjoy 20 SNES games, including Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, F-ZERO, Super Metroid, Star Fox and more. There's even a wireless SNES-style controller for the console that will be available starting September 18th for $30.

Back again for the first time.Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in Korea with 5G

After scrapping its first attempt to launch the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is finally ready to sell its convertible phone. The model going on sale in Korea even includes 5G, while we'll have to wait into the "coming weeks" to see what versions are on sale in the US and other markets. You can check out our first hands-on opportunity with the reinforced device right here.



The ~$2,000 device is still coming with Android Pie out of the box, plus several hardware tweaks designed to fix durability issues reviewers encountered in the spring. Samsung has also added an Advantage+ program that discounts screen replacements once per year and thrown in a Premiere concierge support line that's available 24/7. Several European countries will get access to the device starting September 18th.

And a Fire TV soundbar.The latest Fire TV devices include a revamped Cube

Amazon is introducing more than 20 Fire TV devices at its IFA event, highlighted by an upgrade to the Fire TV Cube. The media hub and smart speaker hybrid now packs a six-core processor that's roughly twice as powerful as before, with support for 4K and Dolby Vision HDR content up to 60 fps. Europeans will have a crack at the first OLED Fire TV Edition set, a Grundig model available in both 55- and 65-inch versions. Also, its Fire Stick is now available in France, Italy and Spain.

For now, at least.Twitter temporarily disables tweeting via SMS after account hijacks

After hijacking CEO Jack Dorsey's account, hackers also targeted actress Chloe Moretz and rapper Joey Badass. In response, the company said it would temporarily disable the ability to tweet via SMS "because of vulnerabilities that need to be addressed by mobile carriers."

But wait, there's more...

