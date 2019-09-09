EA's Project Atlas cloud gaming launches tonight in closed beta

In addition to testing this progression, the trial will also gauge how well EA's streaming works in real-life situations where jitter, lag and other obstacles can sour the experience. EA is betting that it can minimize these issues by using Amazon Web Services and the "public cloud" to place servers closer to gamers and improve reliability.

The publisher hasn't said if or when it expects to premiere a full-fledged service. As with rivals like Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud, EA is dreaming of a day when you can play its games on virtually any device with a screen, whether it's a computer, mobile device or a smart TV. The trial is both a step toward that goal and a peek at the future, even if practical service isn't ready for a long while.