Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

Notably, at $199, the Series 3 is now costs the same as the recently launched Fitbit Versa 2. For that price, you get access to watchOS and a wearable that has built-in GPS. The Versa 2, on the other hand, offers an always-on display and sleep tracking. The Versa 2 is also the first Fitbit smartwatch to feature Alexa integration.

Apple first launched the Series 3 in 2017. It was the first Apple Watch where consumers could buy an LTE model. To visually differentiate the wearable from its predecessor, Apple added a red dot to the Series 3's Digital Crown. When it launched in 2017, the GPS only Series 3 started at $329.