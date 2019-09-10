The iPhone 11 Pro vs. the competition: Battle of the cameras

The new flagship iPhone is here, and Apple's added the word "Pro" to its name — the first time Apple's used that term for a handset. And no wonder: The camera on the iPhone 11 Pro is a triple-lens setup that takes nine images with each press of the shutter and uses a neural engine to assemble the best picture possible. It'll need to deliver in order to keep pace with rival flagships like the Pixel 3 (or next month's Pixel 4) and the Galaxy S10 or Note 10. Where else does it shine? And where does it fall behind? Check out our table below for the essential specs, and join us later this month for our full review.