The iPhone 11 Pro vs. the competition: Battle of the cameras

The new flagship iPhone is here, and Apple's added the word "Pro" to its name — the first time Apple's used that term for a handset. And no wonder: The camera on the iPhone 11 Pro is a triple-lens setup that takes nine images with each press of the shutter and uses a neural engine to assemble the best picture possible. It'll need to deliver in order to keep pace with rival flagships like the Pixel 3 (or next month's Pixel 4) and the Galaxy S10 or Note 10. Where else does it shine? And where does it fall behind? Check out our table below for the essential specs, and join us later this month for our full review.
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Galaxy Note 10
|Galaxy S10
|Pixel 3 XL
|Pricing
|$999 / $1149 / $1349
|$949 / $1,049
|starts at $900
|$899 / $999
|Dimensions
|144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches)
|151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches)
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches)
|158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches)
|Weight
|188g (6.63 ounces)
|168g (5.93 ounces)
|157g (5.54 ounces)
|184g (6.49 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.8 inches (147.32 mm)
|6.3 inches (160mm)
|6.1 inches (154.94mm)
|6.3 inches (160mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
|2,280 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (523 ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|QHD+ flexible OLED
|Battery
|Up to 18 hours of video playback
|3,500 mAh
|3,400 mAh
|3,430 mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|256 GB
|128 / 512 GB
|64 / 128 GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|micro SD
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual pixel, 2.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|Front camera(s)
|12MP, f/2.2
|10MP, f/2.2
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.21
|Video capture
|4K at 60 fps
|4K at 60 fps
|4K with HDR10+
|4K at 30fps
|SoC
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|CPU
|Not available
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.5GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Not available
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|Not available
|8 GB
|8 GB
|4 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|iOS 13
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Other features
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging