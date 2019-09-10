Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

The iPhone 11 Pro vs. the competition: Battle of the cameras

Phone photographers rejoice.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Apple

Sponsored Links

The new flagship iPhone is here, and Apple's added the word "Pro" to its name — the first time Apple's used that term for a handset. And no wonder: The camera on the iPhone 11 Pro is a triple-lens setup that takes nine images with each press of the shutter and uses a neural engine to assemble the best picture possible. It'll need to deliver in order to keep pace with rival flagships like the Pixel 3 (or next month's Pixel 4) and the Galaxy S10 or Note 10. Where else does it shine? And where does it fall behind? Check out our table below for the essential specs, and join us later this month for our full review.

iPhone 11 Pro Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy S10 Pixel 3 XL
Pricing $999 / $1149 / $1349 $949 / $1,049 starts at $900 $899 / $999
Dimensions 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches) 151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches) 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches) 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches)
Weight 188g (6.63 ounces) 168g (5.93 ounces) 157g (5.54 ounces) 184g (6.49 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32 mm) 6.3 inches (160mm) 6.1 inches (154.94mm) 6.3 inches (160mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi) 2,280 x 1,080 (401 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (523 ppi)
Screen type Super Retina XDR OLED Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ flexible OLED
Battery Up to 18 hours of video playback 3,500 mAh 3,400 mAh 3,430 mAh
Internal storage 64 / 256 / 512 GB 256 GB 128 / 512 GB 64 / 128 GB
External storage None None micro SD None
Rear camera(s) Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual pixel, 2.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Front camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.21
Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K with HDR10+ 4K at 30fps
SoC Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
CPU Not available 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.5GHz octa-core
GPU Not available Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 630
RAM Not available 8 GB 8 GB 4 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system iOS 13 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
Other features IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

In this article: apple, comparison, gadgetry, gadgets, galaxy note 10, galaxy s10, gear, google, iphone, iphone 11 pro, iphone2019, mobile, pixel 3 xl, samsung, thebuyersguide, vsthecompetition
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

View
The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

View
iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

View
Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

View
Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr