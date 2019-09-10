The iPhone 11 vs. the competition: The new midrange

It's iPhone time again — and we're back to a more traditional numbering scheme. We're looking at the iPhone 11, which has a 6.1-inch screen and new colors (like green!) as well as improvements to the processor and water resistance. And of course, there's the camera setup, which introduces an ultra-wide shooter and an automatic night mode. But Apple isn't the only one with a high-spec low-end phone out in the market. Google gave us the Pixel 3a and 3a XL and Samsung introduced the S10e earlier this year; we found both to be surprisingly capable handsets. So we're stacking up these three phones, plus the OnePlus 6T. As for our full review of the iPhone 11: it won't be out for a few weeks, but you can always peep our upcoming hands-on later today.
|iPhone 11
|Pixel 3a XL
|Galaxy S10e
|OnePlus 6T
|Pricing
|$699 / $749 / $849
|$479
|$750 / $850
|$549 / $579 / $629
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches)
|160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches)
|142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm (5.6 x 2.75 x 0.31 inches)
|157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm (6.2 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches)
|Weight
|194g (6.84 ounces)
|167g (5.89 ounces)
|150g (5.29 ounces)
|185g (6.5 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.1 inches (154.94mm)
|6.0 inches (152.4 mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32 mm)
|6.41 inches (162.81 mm)
|Screen resolution
|1,792 x 828 (326 ppi)
|2,160 x 1,080 (402 ppi)
|2,280 x 1,080 (438 ppi)
|2,340 x 1,080 (402 ppi)
|Screen type
|Liquid Retina HD LCD
|FHD+ gOLED
|Full HD Dynamic AMOLED
|Optic AMOLED
|Battery
|Up to 17 hours of video playback
|3,700 mAh
|3,100 mAh
|3,700 mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 128 / 256 GB
|64 GB
|128 / 256 GB
|128 / 256 GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|micro SD
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Dual cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel width
|Dual cameras:
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.5 or f/2.4, 1.4μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
|Dual cameras:
Main, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.22μm pixel size
Secondary, 20MP, f/1.7, 1.0μm pixel size
|Front camera(s)
|12MP. f/2.2
|8MP, f/2.0, 1.12μm pixel size
|10MP, f/1.9, 1.22μm pixel size
|16MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm pixel size
|Video capture
|4K at 60 fps
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|CPU
|Not available
|2.0 GHz octa-core
|2.73GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Not available
|Adreno 615
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|Not available
|4 GB
|6 /8 GB
|6 / 8 / 10 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Operating system
|iOS 13
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Other features
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|IP68 certified, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WMC/PMA wireless charging
|USB-C