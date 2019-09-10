The iPhone 11 vs. the competition: The new midrange

It's iPhone time again — and we're back to a more traditional numbering scheme. We're looking at the iPhone 11, which has a 6.1-inch screen and new colors (like green!) as well as improvements to the processor and water resistance. And of course, there's the camera setup, which introduces an ultra-wide shooter and an automatic night mode. But Apple isn't the only one with a high-spec low-end phone out in the market. Google gave us the Pixel 3a and 3a XL and Samsung introduced the S10e earlier this year; we found both to be surprisingly capable handsets. So we're stacking up these three phones, plus the OnePlus 6T. As for our full review of the iPhone 11: it won't be out for a few weeks, but you can always peep our upcoming hands-on later today.