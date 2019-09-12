Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kojima Productions
save
Save
share

Watch 48 minutes of 'Death Stranding' gameplay

Our best look yet at Hideo Kojima's next game.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Kojima Productions

Sponsored Links

What exactly is Death Stranding? Thanks to a deep dive at Tokyo Game Show, we're finally able to answer -- or at least, better answer -- that long-standing question. The 48-minute presentation showed Sam Bridges, played by Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, wandering through more of director Hideo Kojima's eerily quiet world. But this time, we got to see a whole bunch of RPG and exploratory mechanics for the first time. These included the menu screen for picking up orders, fabricating equipment and stacking cargo on Bridges' back. Everything has a weight cost, so you'll have to carefully decide what, and where, to equip before heading out.

Thank you, IGN!

The video showed Bridges bringing up a map, setting custom waypoints and then attempting -- with difficulty, sometimes -- to complete the route. One sequence, for instance, showed him wading into a river and getting swept off his feet by the current. (It turns out Bridges can tread water pretty well.) Others involved expandable ladders -- we've seen those before -- and climbing rope. In quieter moments, the hero can also sleep, massage his shoulders and play the harmonica to entertain his 'bridge baby.'

You will eventually acquire a floating carrier, the video revealed, which can be used to transport boxes or Bridges himself. That's right -- you can hop on and use the gizmo as a hoverboard in Death Stranding. When you're not impersonating Marty McFly from Back to the Future Part II, you'll be completing deliveries that end, it seems, with a thankful note or call from a hologram resident. The interactions are broadly similar to the Geoff Keighley cameo shown at Gamescom last month. For now, it's not clear if these are merely side quests or integral to push the main storyline across.

What is clear, however, is that Death Stranding will have some infrequent but terrifying combat encounters. Today's video showed Bridges fighting some goons in yellow suits and, later, the shadow-y 'BT' figures that have featured in many of the game's cinematic trailers. You'll have to pick between fight and flight, it seems, and occasionally abandon your cargo to ensure that Bridges is agile enough to thwart or flee from his opponents.

If that wasn't enough, developer Kojima Productions has also released an 8-minute 'Briefing Trailer' today, which clarifies some of the basic plot points and why Bridges needs to make so many deliveries across the US:

Death Stranding is a curious project. We've seen so much of the game now, including the various characters played by Hollywood talent such as Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux. Various videos have revealed the moment-to-moment gameplay, too, which seems to be quite serene and focus on long-distance exploration and traversal, rather than guns-blazing dystopian future combat. But we still have so many questions. Thankfully, Sony has another two Death Stranding panels lined up for Tokyo Game Show. The first, scheduled for tomorrow, will show some more gameplay, while the second, planned for Saturday, will be a chat with the Japanese voice cast.

In this article: art, death stranding, gaming, hideo kojima, kojima productions, tokyo game show
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Tesla debuts 'Plaid Mode' with a Laguna Seca hotlap

The Morning After: Tesla debuts 'Plaid Mode' with a Laguna Seca hotlap

View
Color-changing smart skin gets an upgrade thanks to chameleons

Color-changing smart skin gets an upgrade thanks to chameleons

View
Fujifilm's entry-level X-A7 comes with 4K video and face detection

Fujifilm's entry-level X-A7 comes with 4K video and face detection

View
HTC Vive Cosmos hands-on: VR never looked so good

HTC Vive Cosmos hands-on: VR never looked so good

View
Hideo Kojima releases 'Death Stranding' briefing trailer in 4K

Hideo Kojima releases 'Death Stranding' briefing trailer in 4K

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr