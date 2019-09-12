Is the iPad Mini a great choice for a small tablet?

Yesterday's Apple event didn't cover any updates to its iPad Mini -- which makes sense given that the 2019 iPad Mini was just released back in March. When senior editor Chris Velazco reviewed the most recent model, it had been three years since the last iteration of the tablet. The improvements that Chris most appreciated about the new iPad Mini were the improved display, solid battery life and Apple Pencil support; the parts he was less thrilled about were the recycled design, slow 12W charger and "unexciting" cameras.
Overall, Chris gave the 2019 iPad Mini a solid score of 85, saying it was still "the best small tablet" available. If you picked up this year's model, do you agree? Did you like the laminated display panel? Do you think the A12 Bionic chipset was faster and more powerful? What do you find best about owning a smaller iPad? Tell us all this and more in your very own user review on our Apple iPad Mini 2019 product page! Remember your review could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article so don't leave out any details.
