Image credit: Pandora
Pandora's new desktop app is now available on Windows

The Mac version arrived in May.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Pandora

Just as Apple Music is making its way to web browsers, Pandora is moving in the opposite direction by unleashing a desktop app. The Mac version debuted in May, and now the Windows 10 app has arrived.

It offers access to all tiers of the service: free, Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium. You can use keyboard shortcuts to control playback and see notifications that detail the artist, song, and album title for whatever you're currently playing. You can also use the Pandora Modes feature, through which you can customize the kinds of songs you hear on stations.

However, it seems you won't be able to play podcasts through the app just yet. Podcast support should arrive later.

