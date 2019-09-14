Discord is pulling its subscription service's free games library

In a blog post announcing the change, the company explained that it has to revisit the games' annual contracts next month since the gaming library rolled out in October 2018. "Through your valuable feedback, it became clear that while we and some of you love these games, the truth is the vast majority of Nitro subscribers didn't play them," part of the post reads. As a result, the company chose not to renew the contracts and to stop offering the free games next month.

Not a lot of people would miss the catalogue based on Discord's statement, but those who will can ask for a refund by contacting its billing department. The company will retain its $10-a-month plan even without the gaming library promising more features to make up for it. In fact, it has just doubled subscribers' upload size to 100MB and reduced the number of boosts needed to reach Level 3 from 50 to 20.