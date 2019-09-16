Latest in Gear

Image credit: OnePlus
save
Save
share

OnePlus will unveil the 7T on September 26th

There's also a brief teaser to whet appetites.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

OnePlus

It didn't take long for OnePlus to confirm launch plans for the 7T series -- and it turns out the most recent event rumor was partly true. The phone maker now intends to introduce the OnePlus 7T line at a North American event on September 26th, with Europeans getting a follow-up event on the previously rumored October 10th. There's also an accompanying teaser video to build hype for the phones, although it unsurprisingly doesn't say much beyond offering a brief glimpse of the hardware (pictured above).

If the leaks are on the mark, the OnePlus 7T series will be a subtle evolution of what you saw in the 7 Pro and standard 7. The speedy 90Hz AMOLED screen and basic design template will remain. Instead, you'll get a slightly faster Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, a 16-megapixel wide-angle rear camera and new photography tricks that could include a special macro mode. The differences between the 7T and 7T Pro would once again boil down to a slightly larger, higher-resolution 6.7-inch screen on the Pro and accompanying bumps to the battery capacity and base storage. You could also see the return of the McLaren Edition for the 7T Pro, this time with 12GB of RAM versus 8GB for other models.

Source: OnePlus (Twitter)
In this article: android, gear, mobile, oneplus, oneplus 7t, oneplus 7t pro, smartphone, teaser
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: New York state moves to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes

The Morning After: New York state moves to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes

View
Photos of Huawei's Mate 30 range leak online

Photos of Huawei's Mate 30 range leak online

View
Motorola is making Android TVs too

Motorola is making Android TVs too

View
Google may soon let you search with a screenshot

Google may soon let you search with a screenshot

View
US investigates escort and massage sites over human trafficking

US investigates escort and massage sites over human trafficking

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr