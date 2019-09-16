OnePlus will unveil the 7T on September 26th

If the leaks are on the mark, the OnePlus 7T series will be a subtle evolution of what you saw in the 7 Pro and standard 7. The speedy 90Hz AMOLED screen and basic design template will remain. Instead, you'll get a slightly faster Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, a 16-megapixel wide-angle rear camera and new photography tricks that could include a special macro mode. The differences between the 7T and 7T Pro would once again boil down to a slightly larger, higher-resolution 6.7-inch screen on the Pro and accompanying bumps to the battery capacity and base storage. You could also see the return of the McLaren Edition for the 7T Pro, this time with 12GB of RAM versus 8GB for other models.