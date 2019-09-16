Verizon could carry OnePlus phones beginning in 2020

This is all still hearsay, though, as neither Verizon nor OnePlus have announced the partnership. Given that OnePlus is now available through T-Mobile and Sprint, a Verizon deal wouldn't be entirely surprising. OnePlus is expected to unveil the 7T at a North American event on September 26th. With any luck, we'll learn more about the rumored Verizon deal then.

Of course, the US trade war with China could put a damper on sales. The US plans to implement a 15 percent tariff on Chinese-made smartphones beginning this December. As Android Police points out, that could increase the base price of a 7 Pro by $100, making the phone a bit less attractive.