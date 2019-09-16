Latest in Gear

Image credit: Richard Lai/Engadget
Verizon could carry OnePlus phones beginning in 2020

It would be the third US carrier to sell OnePlus smartphones.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Richard Lai/Engadget

Verizon may soon carry OnePlus phones. According to Android Police, sources say Verizon and the Chinese manufacturer signed a deal and that the phones could arrive in 2020. It's unclear which model (or models) that would include, but PhoneArena claims the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition will be a Verizon exclusive in the US.

This is all still hearsay, though, as neither Verizon nor OnePlus have announced the partnership. Given that OnePlus is now available through T-Mobile and Sprint, a Verizon deal wouldn't be entirely surprising. OnePlus is expected to unveil the 7T at a North American event on September 26th. With any luck, we'll learn more about the rumored Verizon deal then.

Of course, the US trade war with China could put a damper on sales. The US plans to implement a 15 percent tariff on Chinese-made smartphones beginning this December. As Android Police points out, that could increase the base price of a 7 Pro by $100, making the phone a bit less attractive.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Android Police, PhoneArena
