‘Call of Duty’ comes to mobile on October 1st

The game will combine elements from other titles in the franchise, like Black Ops and Modern Warfare. "We are delivering the definitive, first-person action experience on mobile with signature Call of Duty gameplay in the palms of your hands," said Chris Plummer, VP, Mobile at Activision, in a statement. "We are bringing together some of the best the franchise has to offer, including Modern Warfare maps like Crash and Crossfire, Black Ops maps like Nuketown and Hijacked, and many more, into one epic title."

The mobile game also includes a special Battle Royale mode that supports up to 100 players on a huge, entirely new open map. You can play in either solo, duo or quad-player competitions across land, sea and air with vehicles including an ATV, helicopter and raft. You can choose between first or third-person and pick one of six classes.

The mobile game will be a likely relief for Call of Duty fans, after a sudden change in this year's release schedule led to doubts that a free game would happen at all. Players nostalgic for the classic Call of Duty elements will appreciate older modes like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All. And fans of mobile games who are unfamiliar with the cherished franchise now have a free opportunity to experiment.