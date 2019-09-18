Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roland
Roland releases Zenbeats, a cross-platform music-making app

It’s built off of Open Lab’s Stagelight, which Roland acquired.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Roland

Roland has been making electronic musical instruments for nearly 50 years and has delivered products like the JU-06A tiny portable synth, keyboards with built-in Alexa controls and mini smartphone mixers. Now, it's entering the world of mobile music-making apps. Today, the company released Zenbeats.

Zenbeats is built on Stagelight, the music-making app by Open Labs that Roland has just acquired. The app is available on mobile, desktop and Chrome, making it one of the few truly cross-platform digital audio workstation (DAW) apps. The fact that it has a ChromeOS version is pretty unique, too.

While the basic platform is free, Zenbeats offers two additional tiers. The mid-tier, Unlock, is available on Android, Chrome and iOS for $14.99, or Windows and macOS for $49.99. That comes with eight instruments, 14 effects, plugins and additional store credit. For $149.99, users can get Ultimate access to every platform -- making the app truly cross-platform -- plus 40 preset packs and 40 loop packs. Existing Stagelight users can download Zenbeats and pick up where they left off.

This may be Roland's first serious attempt at a digital music-making apps, but the company has a strong track record, and since it's building off of Stagelight, we can expect a solid product.

Source: Roland
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
