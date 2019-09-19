Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple reschedules iOS 13.1 and iPadOS releases for September 24th

That's nearly a week sooner than originally planned.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
29m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple has barely released iOS 13, but you might be getting another significant revision mere days later. The company has told Engadget it's moving the releases of iPadOS and iOS 13.1 to September 24th, or nearly a week before the originally scheduled September 30th debut. While there's no mention of just why Apple is stepping up the pace, it might be due to software stability. Some iPhone 11 reviewers (including Engadget) have noticed buggy behavior in iOS 13.0, and this could iron out the kinks before there's been too much opportunity to complain.

You will get some new features in return. iPadOS, as you may know, is a major shake-up that introduces more iPad-specific features, such as better multitasking and a widget view on the home screen. The iOS 13.1 update mainly adds features that didn't make the cut for 13.0, including ETA sharing in Maps, automated Siri Shortcut actions and data separation for enterprise devices. This definitely isn't a seamless release, then, but you at least shouldn't have to wait long to see new features and a smoother overall experience.

Coverage: The Verge
In this article: apple, gear, ios, ios 13, ios 13.1, ipad, ipados, iphone, mobile, smartphone, tablet, update
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

View
Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

View
Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

View
Amazon plans to hit Paris climate change goals 10 years early

Amazon plans to hit Paris climate change goals 10 years early

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr