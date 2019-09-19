Apple reschedules iOS 13.1 and iPadOS releases for September 24th

Apple has barely released iOS 13, but you might be getting another significant revision mere days later. The company has told Engadget it's moving the releases of iPadOS and iOS 13.1 to September 24th, or nearly a week before the originally scheduled September 30th debut. While there's no mention of just why Apple is stepping up the pace, it might be due to software stability. Some iPhone 11 reviewers (including Engadget) have noticed buggy behavior in iOS 13.0, and this could iron out the kinks before there's been too much opportunity to complain.