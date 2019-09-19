Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

The FDA has opened a criminal investigation into vaping

It's looking into the supply chain following reports of hundreds of related illnesses.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Food and Drug Administration opened a criminal investigation into the vaping supply chain earlier this summer, it has emerged. The Office of Criminal Investigations started the probe following reports of a vaping-related lung illness. The agency now says more than 530 people have been affected, and seven deaths have been attributed to the illness thus far.

Officials suspect a type of chemical exposure is to blame, but the cause of the illness has not yet been verified. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea. All of the cases are linked to vaping or e-cigarette use. Some affected people used e-cigarette products with THC, while others used nicotine ones or those with both THC and nicotine. Some people used black market products.

The agency isn't targeting individuals for their personal use of controlled substances through the investigation, according to Mitch Zeller, the director of FDA's Center for Tobacco Products. The probe extends across several states, hundreds of cases and a broad range of products and substances, Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, told reporters on a conference call.

News of the investigation comes amid a regulatory crackdown on vaping and e-cigarettes in the US and elsewhere. The federal government plans to ban non-tobacco-flavored e-cigs while New York and Michigan have already blocked sales of them. Chinese retailers stopped sales of Juul products this week, while India has effectively banned e-cigarettes.

Source: The Washington Post
In this article: cdc, criminal investigation, criminalinvestigation, ecigarettes, fda, food and drug administration, foodanddrugadministration, gear, illness, investigation, politics, vape, vaping
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

View
Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

View
Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

Switch Lite review: The best way to play on the go

View
Amazon plans to hit Paris climate change goals 10 years early

Amazon plans to hit Paris climate change goals 10 years early

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr