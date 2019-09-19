Skullcandy's Crusher ANC block noise while you feel the bass

The Crusher ANC still offers the adjustable haptic low-end tone that's the trademark feature of this headphone line. Officially dubbed "adjustable sensory bass," this new model allows you to control the level of thump with a physical slider -- much like the previous models. Skullcandy says the Crusher ANC has the "broadest range of adjustable sensory bass" of any of its headphones thus far. You can further personalize the sound via the company's app. That piece of software allows you to tweak the tuning and set sound profiles so you don't have to remember your preferred levels.

As far as the active noise cancellation (ANC, hence the name) goes, Skullcandy's tech "actively monitors" your environment to block out any noise and keep things sounding their best. Like a lot of headphones these days, the Crusher ANC has an ambient sound mode that disables the noise cancellation when you touch and hold the left earcup. It can be quite useful for things like speaking to a flight attendant or quickly conversing with a colleague.

Skullcandy promises up to 24 hours of battery life on a charge with the Crusher ANC. The headphones also have a quick-charge option that will give you three hours of listening time in 10 minutes. And like the company's other noise-cancelling headphones, the Venue, this new Crusher model also packs in Tile's object-tracking technology. If you happen to lose these, you can fire up the Tile app to locate them. Other companies like Bose and Sennheiser are using Tile inside headphones too, so it's not unique to Skullcandy devices.

The Crusher ANC is available starting today on the Skullcandy website for $319.99, which puts it in the same price range as a lot of flagship models from the competition. You can choose from Deep Red or Fearless Black colors for now, or if you can wait until October 6th, Best Buy will offer a black and tan version for the same price.