Wirecutter's best deals: Save $130 on Beats Solo3 Bluetooth headphones

Street price: $800; deal price: $700

Matching the lowest price we've seen, this is a rare sale on a mini PC for those who prefer macOS. If you've been looking for a compact desktop PC solution and prefer using Apple products, this is the best (and only) option. While it's pricier than our other picks, it's still a nice $100 drop from the usual street price, and actually cheaper than our top pick right now.

Our pick for macOS users in our guide to the best mini desktop PCs, the Apple Mac mini (2018) is a pricey, but solid choice. Wirecutter Editor Thorin Klosowski wrote, "If you prefer macOS to Windows or Chrome OS, the 2018 Mac mini is the only option, but it's at least a good one. We think the base model, with a eighth-generation Intel Core i3 CPU, 128 GB SSD, and 8 GB of memory is plenty for most people. But upgrades are expensive through Apple, and while you can add memory yourself, it's a cumbersome process."

Street price: $260; deal price: $130

This drop to $130 beats pricing we saw on the Beats Solo3 over Prime Day, making them more affordable than most of our picks in-guide. Available in a variety of colors from Best Buy, you're sure to find a finish that suits your taste. Though it's not a formal Wirecutter pick, we liked the performance these headphones provided, but found it was too expensive at street price.

This hefty street price combined with the nice sound of the Beat Solo3 has earned it a place in the notable competition in our guide to the best Bluetooth wireless headphones. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "The W1 chip makes pairing with Apple devices a breeze, and the 40-hour battery life is impressive. The sound was very similar to that of the Solo2, which we also liked, offering nice highs and mids with a slight bass boost. But the Solo3 currently costs too darn much for what you get. At $150, it could be a pick."

Street price: $130; deal price: $90

Available for $90 from $130, this is likely to be one of the better prices we'll see until closer to the holidays for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation). Our top pick, this model offers a great display, even backlighting, and adds Bluetooth and waterproofing, perfect for reading at the beach or in the bath. If you're interested in an ebook reader but can't wait for approaching deal days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this is a good chance to pick one up at a solid discount.

The 10th generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the top pick in our guide to the best ebook reader. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The 2018 Wi-Fi edition of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people thanks to stellar hardware that makes reading your books a pleasure; a massive ebook catalog that frequently offers better prices than others; and a slew of services unavailable on other readers. You can comfortably navigate your collection, and find and purchase new titles (and download them over Wi-Fi). You can also pay extra for a model with always-connected 3G wireless, a feature that none of the other e-reader makers offer. The Kindle Paperwhite is now waterproof, for reading at the beach or in the bath, and also features Bluetooth for streaming audiobooks."

Street price: $30; deal price: $24

Pleasant to use, compact, and versatile,this long-time pick in dark grey is on sale for $24 from $30 as an Amazon Gold Box deal of the day. We rarely see discounts for Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and this is the first significant price drop in over a year. If you're in need of a Bluetooth Keyboard, don't hesitate; this deal ends at the end of today.

The top pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth and wireless keyboards, we consider the Logitech K380 to be the best option for most people. Guide writer Phil Dzikiy, Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Kimber Streams, and Wirecutter Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "After outperforming seven newer keyboards in our latest tests, the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard remains our top pick. The comfortable, compact, and inexpensive K380 can switch between up to three paired devices (most Bluetooth keyboards can't), and multiple Wirecutter staffers, including myself, have used the K380 for two years without needing to change its batteries. It has round keys that take some getting used to and lacks backlighting, though. Despite those flaws, we think the K380 is the best Bluetooth keyboard you can buy—especially at its low price."

