TiVo wants to make a comeback with $50 Android TV dongle

TiVo Plus will reportedly recommend shows across services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube -- similar to Apple TV recommendations. It's set to launch in October, and it will be free for US households that still own TiVo products. Then, early next year, TiVo will allegedly release a $50 dongle for Android TV. That will come with TiVo Plus and presumably other enticing features.

Behind the scenes, TiVo will split into two companies -- one focused on patents and one on products. "We're betting the future of the company on [this plan]," TiVo CEO Dave Shull told CNN. "But listen, if we're wrong, we'll adjust."