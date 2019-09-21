Latest in Gear

Ask Engadget: How can I improve my rural internet?

How do you stay connected in the middle of nowhere?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Internet
The support shared among readers in the comments section is one of the things we love most about the Engadget community. Over the years, we've known you to offer sage advice on everything from Chromecasts and cameras to drones and smartphones. In fact, our community's knowledge and insights are a reason why many of you participate in the comments.

We truly value the time and detail you all spend in responding to questions from your fellow tech-obsessed commenters, which is why we've decided to bring back our "Ask Engadget" column. This week's question comes to you from yours truly! Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

Amber Bouman

Amber Bouman
Community Content Editor

I recently moved from San Francisco to a very rural location where my best option is satellite internet. The connection is okay for most web browsing, but it's occasionally iffy when it comes to video streaming.

Also, we use up our allotted gigabytes pretty quickly. There's no cell service to speak of, so I can't use my phone as a hotspot. We've found some workarounds (using Dish satellite for some TV, and a click-wheel iPod for music) but those only get us so far. I know some of you are in the same boat, so I'm wondering what you'd recommend I do to improve my internet connection, and what tips and tricks will help maximize our gigabytes. Thanks!

Signed,

A City Slicker

