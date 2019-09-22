Disney+ public pre-orders are open, but without deep bundle discounts

If you didn't already buy into the three-years-upfront D23 plan for Disney+ streaming, the doors are open for subscribers, at the promised rates of $69.99 annually, or $6.99 per month. The service started taking sign-ups tonight during the Emmys while other streamers (mostly Amazon) took home trophies, but with more than 25 original series and ten films promised in the first year, it will be interesting to see if they're on the stage next year.

Going for the annual plan is the only way to get a discount at this point, as those wanting to bundle their subscription with access to ad-supported Hulu and ESPN+ at a $12.99 rate will have to wait until the service launches November 12th to sign up. If you're still not sure if the service will be worth it at the start, there is a free 7-day trial period.