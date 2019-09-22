Fitbit is reportedly in the early stages of exploring a sale

Fitbit and Alphabet have both declined to comment.

There might be good reasons for Fitbit to consider a sale. While it has enjoyed some success transitioning to smartwatches and services, it's still struggling to return to profit. There have been missteps such as the poorly received Versa Lite. Fitbit isn't in imminent danger if it continues to operate on its own, but a purchase could give it a lifeline and help it compete against rivals with vast resources.