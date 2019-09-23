Latest in Gear

Image credit: Antonio_Diaz via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Amazon's version of AirPods will reportedly offer fitness tracking

We don’t know whether we’ll see the earbuds at Amazon’s September event.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Antonio_Diaz via Getty Images

Amazon's yet-to-be announced Alexa-powered wireless earbuds could also double as a fitness tracker. CNBC reported today that the earbuds, deemed "Puget", will come with a built-in accelerometer that can track your run, the calories you've burned and your pace. We heard rumblings that Amazon is working on a competitor to Apple's Airpods earlier this year, but this is the first indication that it will also work as a health device.

It's unknown when exactly we'll catch a glimpse of these earbuds. Amazon is expected to unveil a host of new devices at its big hardware event on September 25th. As is typical, the company has remained silent on what exactly we can expect from the event. If last year is any guide, there will likely be some surprises in store. CNBC also reported that the company is working on an Echo device with better sound quality for music -- a rumor that we've heard before -- so we may see that item debut at the event as well.

Fitness tracking capabilities and a lower price could certainly give the new Alexa earbuds an edge over Apple's Airpods. AirPods are currently the best-selling wireless earpods in the world, making up 60 percent of the global market. But for Android users or those hunting for more affordable options, Amazon's upcoming entry could be an attractive alternative.

Source: CNBC
In this article: alexa, amazon, amazon alexa, business, echo, gear, puget, wearables, wireless earbuds, wireless earphones
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Fortnite' is adding bots to give new players a fighting chance

'Fortnite' is adding bots to give new players a fighting chance

View
Here’s everything you need for your new iPhone 11

Here’s everything you need for your new iPhone 11

View
Arlo's Pro 3 security cam offers HDR and color night vision options

Arlo's Pro 3 security cam offers HDR and color night vision options

View
IKEA's AR furniture app now lets you preview an entire room

IKEA's AR furniture app now lets you preview an entire room

View
Google may have taken first step towards quantum computing 'supremacy'

Google may have taken first step towards quantum computing 'supremacy'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr