Amazon's version of AirPods will reportedly offer fitness tracking

It's unknown when exactly we'll catch a glimpse of these earbuds. Amazon is expected to unveil a host of new devices at its big hardware event on September 25th. As is typical, the company has remained silent on what exactly we can expect from the event. If last year is any guide, there will likely be some surprises in store. CNBC also reported that the company is working on an Echo device with better sound quality for music -- a rumor that we've heard before -- so we may see that item debut at the event as well.

Fitness tracking capabilities and a lower price could certainly give the new Alexa earbuds an edge over Apple's Airpods. AirPods are currently the best-selling wireless earpods in the world, making up 60 percent of the global market. But for Android users or those hunting for more affordable options, Amazon's upcoming entry could be an attractive alternative.