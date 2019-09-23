'Arkham Origins' studio teases new Batman game

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

Fans are speculating the teaser suggests a new Arkham game is on its way where Batman will have to take on Ra's Al Ghul and the Court of Owls. If you've watched the Christopher's Nolan's Batman Begins, you're already familiar with Liam Nesson's take on the villain. He leads a band of assassins. The Court of Owls, meanwhile, are a newer addition to the Batman mythology. They're a secret society that controls Gotham City from the sidelines. While we don't know when we'll learn more about the new game, one possibility is that Sony will announce the title during its State of Play broadcast on September 24th.

To date, the Arkham series has included four mainline entries: Arkham Asylum (2009), Arkham City (2011), Arkham Origins (2013) and Arkham Knight (2015). With the exception of Origins, the three other games were developed by Rocksteady Studios. Together the four titles are among some of the best games you can play on the current and previous generation of consoles.