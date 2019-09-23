Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Warner Bros.
'Arkham Origins' studio teases new Batman game

We could hear more about the title as soon as tomorrow.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
48m ago in AV
Warner Bros.

After a four-year hiatus, it looks a new Batman Arkham game is on the way. On Monday, the official Twitter account for WB Games Montréal, the developer of Batman: Arkham Origins, shared a cryptic six-second video. The teaser shows six different symbols in the style of the Bat-Signal. Prior to Sunday, the account hadn't tweeted since 2015, the year the most recent game in the franchise, Batman: Arkham Knight, came out.

Fans are speculating the teaser suggests a new Arkham game is on its way where Batman will have to take on Ra's Al Ghul and the Court of Owls. If you've watched the Christopher's Nolan's Batman Begins, you're already familiar with Liam Nesson's take on the villain. He leads a band of assassins. The Court of Owls, meanwhile, are a newer addition to the Batman mythology. They're a secret society that controls Gotham City from the sidelines. While we don't know when we'll learn more about the new game, one possibility is that Sony will announce the title during its State of Play broadcast on September 24th.

To date, the Arkham series has included four mainline entries: Arkham Asylum (2009), Arkham City (2011), Arkham Origins (2013) and Arkham Knight (2015). With the exception of Origins, the three other games were developed by Rocksteady Studios. Together the four titles are among some of the best games you can play on the current and previous generation of consoles.

Via: PC Gamer
Source: WB Games Montréal
In this article: av, Batman, batman arkham knight, gaming, sony, warner bros
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
