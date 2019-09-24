'Death Stranding' PS4 Pro includes a baby pod-inspired controller

The system will be available in North America with a 1TB drive and a disc-based copy of the game (really, Sony?) for $400 US and $500 Canadian. Best Buy is already taking pre-orders. And in case you're wondering: no, there's no infant hiding inside the DualShock. You'll have to drop $200 on the Collector's Edition game to get one of those and spook everyone in your household. If there's any problem with this system, it's that it's coming at the tail end of the PS4's lifespan. You're buying a special edition console that might go unused as soon as holiday 2020. That controller, though...