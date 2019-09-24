Lyft unifies transportation options inside its app

The changes should take effect over the "next few weeks."

Lyft co-founder John Zimmer pitched this as a reflection of the company's view that future cities will be "centered around people, not cars." However, this is arguably more about boosting exposure to Lyft's various services than anything else. You may be more likely to take a scooter if you realize that it's not much slower than a car, or choose a bike if it's right near the subway stop. Whatever Lyft loses to mass transit it might gain through more overall customers.