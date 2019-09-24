Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

The former meth cook is on the run from the law and when he turns up at Skinny Pete's house, he looks like he's been through the ringer several times. As anyone who's seen Breaking Bad will attest, that's definitely the case. He's scarred, physically and mentally, but when an offscreen voice asks at one point whether he's ready, he answers in the affirmative, in the trailer's only dialogue.

The movie picks up immediately after the series finale. We won't have to wait too much longer to find out Jesse's fate. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will debut on Netflix and in some theaters October 11.