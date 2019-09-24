Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AMC/Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

He's on the run from the law in the 'Breaking Bad' movie.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AMC/Netflix

The first trailer for the upcoming Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, is here at last, offering the most in-depth look yet at what's in store for Jesse Pinkman after the events of the series. Unsurprisingly, it's pretty dark.

The former meth cook is on the run from the law and when he turns up at Skinny Pete's house, he looks like he's been through the ringer several times. As anyone who's seen Breaking Bad will attest, that's definitely the case. He's scarred, physically and mentally, but when an offscreen voice asks at one point whether he's ready, he answers in the affirmative, in the trailer's only dialogue.

The movie picks up immediately after the series finale. We won't have to wait too much longer to find out Jesse's fate. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will debut on Netflix and in some theaters October 11.

Source: Netflix (YouTube)
In this article: aaron paul, aaronpaul, amc, av, breaking bad, breakingbad, el camino, el camino a breaking bad movie, elcamino, elcaminoabreakingbadmovie, entertainment, netflix, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

View
Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

View
Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

View
Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

View
Comcast Xfinity internet customers just got a free speed boost

Comcast Xfinity internet customers just got a free speed boost

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr